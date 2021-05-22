Of course, serving with chips is just the tip of the iceberg, and so is the very common red, chunky salsa many of us know from grocery store shelves. Salsas can be made with so many fruits and vegetables. They can be thin or coarsely chopped, raw, cooked or grilled. Just in time for summer, and the impending arrival of salsa-ready seasonal produce, here’s a roundup of recipes to consider from our archives.
Blackened Salsa, above. Honestly, I’m a little mad I only recently discovered this simple broiled salsa that comes together in a snap. Keep it in mind for when your jalapeño and tomato plants start popping this summer.
Salsa Roja (Red Sauce). This cooked salsa is as good a dip as it is a sauce. It’s definitely on the thinner side, for those who prefer a smooth salsa.
Cooked Green Salsa (Salsa Verde Cocida). Like the red option above, this green salsa, made with tomatillos, gets boiled and then pureed. It works phenomenally in enchiladas, too. (Stay tuned for more salsa verde ideas next week.) For another option, see Raw Salsa Verde With Cucumber and Mint.
Ancho Chile Pickled Salsa. For something completely different from what you might get at the store, you must try this marinated condiment that definitely deserves something other than chips. As shown, we liked it paired with cheese.
Mango Tomatillo Salsa. Like tomatoes, mangoes are an ideal blend of sweet, juicy and tart, meaning they make for a well-balanced salsa. Here, the fruit gets an acidic assist from tomatillos. Also worth considering: Mango Salsa, Fresh Mango Salsa and Baked Black Bean and Corn Taquitos With Mango Salsa.
Peach and Jalapeño Salsa. Continuing on the fruit theme, peaches are the star of this broiled number. If you want a similar option suitable for canning, hop over to Peachy Tomato Salsa. (Keep in mind that you should only preserve salsas using recipes specifically designed for canning.) Fruit fans can also look forward to Stone-Fruit Salsa.
Fire-Roasted Tomato, Onion and Serrano Salsa. Getting your salsa ingredients on the grill adds an enticing, summery element of smoky flavor. Have a look at Fire-Roasted Salsa, too.
Pumpkin Seed Salsa. The intensity of flavor in this roasted and toasted recipe means it’s more suited as a condiment than a straight-up dip. Dried guajillo chiles are one of the main ingredients. For an additional recipe starring dried chiles, in this case arbol, see the tomatillo-driven Arbol Salsa.
