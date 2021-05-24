I like to mix it into bean burgers, mayonnaise, sauces or even add inside a grilled cheese for a spicy kick. Food writer Cathy Barrow adds a little bit into this recipe for Turkey Breakfast Sausages, you’ll see some mixed into this Pimento Fundido, and a whole half cup of it in this recipe for Korean al-Pastor tacos. It’s a versatile item to have around, and lasts a long time in the back of your fridge, just like miso does.