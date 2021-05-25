Say hello to “Clos du Roy,” among the coziest spots for dinner in the District. (The name uses the French word for a walled-in vineyard, or clos.) The menu embraces some of the chef’s greatest hits along with dishes that underscore the effects of the pandemic. “We look around to see what we have and see what happens” when they’re put together, says the chef. Cabbage soup in spring? Power makes you glad you ordered softly crunchy Caraflex cabbage in a broth of chicken stock, tomato and onion, poured tableside and both lighter and more interesting than you imagine. The chef has you sitting up for chicken, too, a textbook brined breast and confit thigh. They’re crisp of skin, redolent of garlic and thyme and presented with vegetables that speak to the season.