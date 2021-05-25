Before 9 p.m., Dessu took off for the evening, leaving her restaurant in the hands of her son and the remaining staffers, most of whom were performing multiple jobs. Demissie was expediting orders, handing finished platters to Yeheyish and Alemayehu. When not in the kitchen, Demissie collected dirty glasses and ran them back to the dishwasher. Beads of sweat collected on his forehead, just a few inches below his salt-and-pepper hairline. Yeheyish and Alemayehu still looked fresh. If you ask whether they were tired from their rounds, they would shake their heads and tell you they’d handled more-demanding dining rooms than this one.