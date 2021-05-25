If he’s feeling a little fancy, he might splurge on a the Royal Palm, which is dressed with smoked salmon, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and capers.
There is a reason that this traditional combo is so popular. The flavors balance one another so beautifully, with the creaminess of the cheese and juiciness of the tomato as a counterpoint to the salty salmon and capers. The cucumber and red onion deliver fresh crunch in each bite.
I know I’m not alone in my love for it, even among my colleagues, because Becky Krystal created an Everything Tomato Tart last summer. At the time I thought: A slender wedge of this tart would taste so great next to a lightly seared piece of salmon.
It’s not much of a leap to think about sprinkling some of that everything spice blend on fresh salmon and giving it a light sear for a quick and easy weeknight supper, but I wanted the whole shebang, so I played around with creating a cream cheese and caper dressing that could lightly coat the fresh salad of cucumbers, red onion and tomato.
It worked so well. I made it again and again. I can’t say no one else has ever done this, but it was new to me and soon joined my regular rotation. (If I’m still missing the bagel, I add a handful of bagel chips to the plate.)
Food origin stories often are messy. The everything spice blend is a case in point. David Gussin of Queens was credited with creating the blend in the 1980s, but then, of course, that claim was disputed by someone who said they made them that way years earlier.
Regardless, everything spice has grown so in popularity that it is now easy to find among the spices in well-stocked grocery stores. Or you can easily make your own using Becky’s everything spice blend, which includes caraway, and then use it when broiling fish or chicken, making salads or even omelets.
You’ll have a bit of the salad dressing leftover; try dipping fresh vegetables in it for a snack. Or, put a dollop on fish cakes, use it to dress a salad made with canned salmon or mix it into your next tuna salad.
Everything Salmon With Cucumber and Red Onion Salad
This recipe makes a generous amount of dressing, if you have a little leftover, eat it as a snack with crudite made up of leftover salad ingredients, or with potato or bagel chips.
Make Ahead: The salad dressing can be made up to 3 days ahead.
Where to Buy: Everything bagel seasoning can be found at Trader Joe’s and well-stocked grocery stores. Or you can make your own (see related recipe).
Ingredients
For the dressing
- 3 ounces regular or low-fat cream cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoons whole or 2 percent milk, plus more if needed
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice or white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon drained capers
- 1 clove garlic, halved
- 1 teaspoon fresh dill fronds, plus more for serving (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon finely ground black pepper, plus more if needed
For the salmon and salad
- 4 (4- to 5-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets
- 3 teaspoons everything bagel spice
- 1 cucumber (about 10 ounces), peeled or unpeeled, thinly sliced
- 12 cherry tomatoes (about 6 ounces), halved
- 1 small red onion (about 4 ounces), sliced into half-moons
- 4 small radishes, thinly sliced
- 1 lemon, for serving (optional)
Step 1
Make the salad dressing: In the bowl of a food processor, combine the cream cheese, milk and lemon juice or vinegar, and process until smooth. Add the capers, garlic, dill and pepper and pulse just until well combined. The dressing should be thick enough to coat the vegetables. If you want it thinner, add more milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it reaches the desired consistency.
Transfer the dressing to a container with a tightfitting lid and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Step 2
Make the salmon and salad: Place a platter near the stove. Pat the salmon dry with a tea towel or paper towel. Sprinkle the everything bagel spice evenly over the skinless side the salmon fillets and gently press the seasoning into the fish.
Step 3
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until a drop of water sizzles when it hits the surface, but if it begins smoking reduce the heat. Add the fillets, skin-side down, and cook until the skin is lightly crisped, 3 to 4 minutes. (If you do not have a nonstick skillet, you may have to add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan and heat until shimmering. Then add the salmon.)
Step 4
Using a spatula, turn the fillets over and reduce the heat to medium. Cook the salmon, without moving it, until it looks almost cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes; you can check by looking at the sides of each fillet, where you should see pinker meat near the edges and a slightly darker center. The cooking time will vary depending on the thickness of the fillet and the desired doneness.
Using a spatula, gently transfer the fish, spice-side up, to the platter.
Step 5
While the salmon is cooking, in a large bowl, combine the cucumber, tomato, red onion and radishes.
When the salmon is ready, pour 1/2 cup of the dressing over the salad and toss until the vegetables are coated. Divide the salad among four plates and top each with a salmon fillet. Cut the lemon, if using, into wedges and serve alongside a small bowl of remaining dressing on the side, if desired.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 fillet, 1 1/4 cup salad and 2 tablespoons dressing)
Calories: 342; Total Fat: 13 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 102 mg; Sodium: 792 mg; Carbohydrates: 9 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 5 g; Protein: 36 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Recipe from recipes editor Ann Maloney.
Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
