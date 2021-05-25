You’ll start by making some seasoned panko breadcrumbs. Sure, you could use any pre-seasoned breadcrumbs that you might have on hand, but I like to buy plain ones because they are more versatile and then I can season them as I see fit. In this recipe, we toast panko, Italian seasoning and garlic powder in some olive oil until golden. The breadcrumbs add a nice crunchy topping to the pasta, but to be honest, they’re so good I would eat them sprinkled on just about anything.