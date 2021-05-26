Memorial Day weekend, from May 29-31, both commemorates fallen military members and marks an unofficial start to summer. The latter, culinarily, means one thing: It’s time to get grilling. And we’ve got plenty of options you’ll probably add to your family’s list of favorites.

You already know how to grill corn and hot dogs, so the recipes below include marinating, spice blends and different techniques to get something special on the table. Not seeing the right recipe for you? Head to our Recipe Finder for more.

Herbed Grilled Vegetables. Listen, don’t leave side dishes as an afterthought. Using a grill basket and an herby marinade will make these the best grilled veggies you’ve ever had.

Soy and Hoisin-Marinated Korean Beef Ribs. A simple marinade makes these ribs super flavorful.

The Burger. Can’t go wrong with a good burger! This one is classic beef, or you could try BBQ Pineapple Grilled Portobello Burgers, vegetarian Superiority Burgers, Black Bean Burgers, or even go for surf-and-turf Bacon-Stuffed Shrimp Burgers.

Grilled Eggplant Salad. Eggplant was meant to be grilled! This ultra-flavorful salad will show you why.

Lemon and Herb Chicken. Here’s a gorgeous smoked chicken that has “beautifully bronzed and charred skin,” writes Tim Carman.

Classic Grilled Oysters. These grilled oysters are just right, and come with a buttery sauce.

Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini and Poblano Ciabattas With Queso Fresco. Saucy sandwiches are a great addition to any grilling spread. Are they messy to eat? Yes. Is it worth it? Heck, yeah.

Charred Carrot Dogs. Need a vegan option? These flavorful carrot dogs will hit the mark. Don’t need a vegan option? Try a Mixed Grill With Sausages, Vegetables and Corn.

