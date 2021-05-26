Herbed Grilled Vegetables. Listen, don’t leave side dishes as an afterthought. Using a grill basket and an herby marinade will make these the best grilled veggies you’ve ever had.
Soy and Hoisin-Marinated Korean Beef Ribs. A simple marinade makes these ribs super flavorful.
The Burger. Can’t go wrong with a good burger! This one is classic beef, or you could try BBQ Pineapple Grilled Portobello Burgers, vegetarian Superiority Burgers, Black Bean Burgers, or even go for surf-and-turf Bacon-Stuffed Shrimp Burgers.
Grilled Eggplant Salad. Eggplant was meant to be grilled! This ultra-flavorful salad will show you why.
Lemon and Herb Chicken. Here’s a gorgeous smoked chicken that has “beautifully bronzed and charred skin,” writes Tim Carman.
Classic Grilled Oysters. These grilled oysters are just right, and come with a buttery sauce.
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini and Poblano Ciabattas With Queso Fresco. Saucy sandwiches are a great addition to any grilling spread. Are they messy to eat? Yes. Is it worth it? Heck, yeah.
Charred Carrot Dogs. Need a vegan option? These flavorful carrot dogs will hit the mark. Don’t need a vegan option? Try a Mixed Grill With Sausages, Vegetables and Corn.
