Their dishes could fill a banquet hall. Readers recalled staples of rice and kimchi, various soups to cure sicknesses, and home-cooked meals of pani puri and zha cai that never tasted the same in the United States.
Their favorite dishes were a testament to their backgrounds and how their families shared not only their cultures, but their love for one another. Here’s what they had to say.
Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.
Fried zha cai
Stir-fried pickled mustard stems
My mother made this at least once every two weeks, and I still love it. The sour and the spicy always reminds me of mildly sweating in our humid kitchen in Malaysia, but it always tastes amazing. I can re-create it here in New York City if I buy the pickled mustard from Chinatown, but it never tastes quite the same!
— Samantha Chong, 28, Astoria, N.Y.
Sinigang
Sour soup with meat or seafood
It was something my mom made when we were sick — as an act of care for her family, or for herself when she needed comfort, or when any of us needed a little extra love or a “hug in a bowl.” It has a tangy, salty, soothing broth. My mother passed away in March. I will find comfort in this dish and her cultural heritage, always remembering her fondly when I cook it, or order it, from now on.
— Kimberly Carlson, 43, Kansas City, Mo.
Ozoni
Mochi soup
It was my favorite as a kid. After my schoolmates teased me about when I was 8, I asked my mom to only make me American lunches from then on, and I’ve forever regretted that decision.
— MariNaomi, 47, Los Angeles
Siu mai
Pork and shrimp dumplings
When my parents started their gardening company, my brother, sister and I didn't see them very much during their 18-hour shifts. The only time we got with them was Sunday dim sum and we would rush to get our table. Siu mai was our crown jewel. During the pandemic, when dim sum was out of commission, it felt like a loss of home. I thought reading food books with my daughter would be the best way to replicate the family experience in the meantime.
— Jeff Le, 38, Washington, D.C.
Kashmiri dum aloo
Potatoes in curry
On New Year’s Day, my family and I are surrounded by the warmth of the red carpet below our feet and the blistering New Delhi cold outside our house, anticipating a wazwan feast being set up at the dinner table. The feast consists of the classic Indian paneer and dal dishes, but the star of the show, and my absolute favourite, is the Kashmiri Dum Aloo. The dish, essentially potatoes made in a spicy curry, is usually paired with rice and a warm cup of kahwa. While devouring it, my family and I get lost in discussions of politics and stories of the past and the present, with a hope for the future.
— Tanvi Ajmera, 20, New Delhi, India
Dumplings
My father ran a restaurant to put himself through grad school. My mom and I would help by wrapping dumplings in the kitchen, and now I make dumplings with my daughter, too.
— Orchid Bertelsen, 38, San Francisco
Galbi jjim
Braised beef short ribs
Growing up in New Jersey, my family and I had it for dinner often. It played a key role in my life because it served as a strong reminder of who I am as a Korean American. Eating it also was a delicious reminder of the role food plays in Korean culture.
— Peter Kim, 46, Ashburn, Va.
Boba tea
Tea with tapioca pearls
I still remember when a 12-year-old White contestant from rural Idaho on “Kids Baking Championship” referred to the cake support tubes as “boba straws,” and I almost cried because I felt like we’d finally arrived, we were accepted, we were mainstream. People know what boba is, and I don’t have to explain it.
— Christina Yung, 37, Boston
Bamboo shoots soup
I am Lao American, and when I think of comfort, food is definitely on my list. I have a lot of dishes that remind me of home, but one in particular is bamboo shoots soup, an ethnic Lao dish with mushrooms, squash, peppers, greens. Sadly, I’ve never attempted the dish! But this dish reminds me of my mother, my birth country, and life.
— Saurikhane Konekeo, 45, Charleston, S.C.
Hom ha jing gee yuk
Salted pork
Growing up in Boston in the early 1960s, our family was on a tight budget. When we had a little more money, Mom would buy a piece of pork, slice it thin, slather on the shrimp sauce, and make hom ha jing gee yuk. Since it was so salty, we ate it over lots of rice, so a little piece of pork went a long way.
— Amber Wong, 64, Seattle
Lumpia and suman
Fried spring rolls and wrapped sweet rice cake
In Asian cultures, there are few who put their parents in nursing homes, out of respect and appreciation for the life they provided us. So when my Filipino parents bought a large enough home, my grandparents moved in. Throughout my youth, I remember my grandparents constantly in the kitchen. They were old-school and cooked everything from scratch. My favorite memories with them were when we would line up at the long kitchen table and fold little “envelopes” of lumpia or suman. It was a painstakingly long, yet love-filled process — one that I didn’t appreciate then, but I do now.
— Melissa Triviño Li, 41, Malvern, Pa.
Jook
Rice porridge
My family lived in a small agricultural area of Southern California. There weren’t very many Asians in our community, and we didn’t eat Asian food very often because the ingredients were hard to get. On Thanksgiving, we would have a family potluck and a big Thanksgiving turkey. But the day after, my mother would use the turkey carcass to make jook, a rice porridge. I looked forward to the day after Thanksgiving every year because of my mom’s jook! It was one of the few Asian dishes I had at home growing up. I carry on the tradition of making jook the day after Thanksgiving for my own family.
— Candy Shue, 60, San Francisco
Kimchi
Pickled fermented cabbage
I wish I could prepare it myself, but I cannot. I spent many hours as a child assisting my mother as she prepared large buckets full of ingredients that would later turn into kimchi. Our small kitchen was overrun with large buckets, glass jars and fresh ingredients. When I ask my mother for the recipe, she cannot tell me the exact measurements. She can just look at it or taste it and know automatically what to add.
— Laura Poe, 41, Düsseldorf, Germany
Rasam with white rice
Lentil soup
This is a staple in a South Indian home and is eaten toward the end of a meal. It’s a spicy, watery soup that has a few tomatoes, a little lentil, pepper, chili and tamarind. The only rasam I really love is my mom’s. I never make it because I feel like I would ruin it.
— Nammi Kandula, 49, Chicago
Tonkatsu
Breaded fried pork
I was a picky eater when I was a kid, and the only time I would willingly eat vegetables was when my mom’s cabbage salad was paired with her tonkatsu. She knew how much I loved this meal, and whenever I came home, I could look forward to having this. Now I make this myself whenever I want to lift my mood or to show people I really care about them.
— Brian Han, 35, Portland, Ore.
Congee
Rice porridge
It’s the dish that brings up the most nostalgia for me. My parents always made it for me, especially when I was sick. It will always remind me of comfort and love — my parents’ way of showing me they love me without saying it.
— Randy Lau, 33, Concord, Calif.
Onigiri
Rice ball
My favorite filling was umeboshi, a tiny pickled plum. My mother shaped the triangles effortlessly in her hands, twisting this way and that and producing an absolutely uniform shape as if by magic. It’s such a simple thing, but for my whole Southern California life, it was our picnic food, our appetizer at family gettogethers, a boxed meal when my mother was afraid my kids wouldn’t like what was being served at a party. Days before she died, the last time my mother sat in the kitchen and made us lunch, she made us onigiri. She used everyone’s favorite fillings. Naturally, she made too much.
— Paula Iwamoto-Schaap, 54, Oxnard, Calif.
Chana puri
Fried flatbread with spiced chickpeas
My mum made it. So when I think of it, I think of her and my childhood. It takes effort to make the puris, so I knew it was a treat when my mum made them.
— Simone Noronha, 32, Brooklyn
Thịt kho
Braised pork belly
It was the only food both my younger brother and I would be willing to eat with a bowl of rice when we were younger and pickier. To this day, it’s still my mom’s go-to when she doesn’t know what to cook for dinner.
— Huyen Ngo, 19, Surrey, British Columbia
Steamed fish with lots of cilantro and scallion; sweet soup with tapioca pearls, sesame balls and sweet potato; jook
These are dishes that my mom makes regularly. They’re not very extravagant, and I’ve learned from my mom that good food that satisfies the whole family doesn’t have to be complex. Food is an important and tangible tie to my ethnic background, and it has given me an avenue to explore part of my identity as an Asian American.
— Ellery Lea, 24, San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Miso nasu
Eggplant with miso sauce
This is dish that my mom used to make that I loved, especially with lots of miso. Totally my comfort food. To my regret and sadness, I never asked her how to make it. She passed away unexpectedly, so afterward, I tried to re-create it as a way to feel close to her. I wish I could say I’ve found a good substitute or found a way to replicate it. I haven’t, but I continue to try.
— Linda Akutagawa, 54, Huntington Beach, Calif.
Nurungji
Scorched rice
I can make it easily at home whenever nostalgia strikes. My mom gave us nurungji because she valued (and still values) every single grain of rice. But something about the nutty, roasted flavor of nurungji was so comforting and delicious as a kid. Little did we know that it was my mom’s way of using everything she could to feed her children. Now I know the real story and appreciate nurungji, its origins and, of course, my mom on a different level.
— Annie Hyangna Yoo, 46, Düsseldorf, Germany
Curry chicken
My grandmother was an excellent cook who made up her own recipes. My grandma’s Chinese curry chicken was one. My mom practiced her typing by copying down family recipes, which is how she got this one before her mom passed. I used to help my mom make this recipe when I was growing up, and I got her to email it to me the first time I tried making it in college. It took years before we figured out that it never tasted the same as when mom makes it because of all the secret ingredients that Mom forgot to write down.
— Bethany V., 28, Silver Spring, Md.
Samosas, pani puri and biryani
Flaky triangle pastry with savory filling, puffed round crisps filled with tangy-spiced water and spiced-rice dish
I grew up in Canada and never really got the chance to visit my motherland, Pakistan. Food was the best way for my mom to form a connection between her children and her culture, which is why the cuisine is so important to me. It has become a source of comfort and familiarity in a land where I never feel like I truly belong. It’s a symbol of home and the identity I will hold forever, regardless of location.
— Fadilah K., 18, Windsor, Ontario
