My grandmother was an excellent cook who made up her own recipes. My grandma’s Chinese curry chicken was one. My mom practiced her typing by copying down family recipes, which is how she got this one before her mom passed. I used to help my mom make this recipe when I was growing up, and I got her to email it to me the first time I tried making it in college. It took years before we figured out that it never tasted the same as when mom makes it because of all the secret ingredients that Mom forgot to write down.