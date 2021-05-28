The Chipotle incident shines a light on two intersecting tensions that have come to a head during the worst pandemic in 100 years: The nearly $1 trillion dollar restaurant industry needs workers to ramp back up to 100 percent capacity, while hospitality workers, afforded a period to reflect on their careers while collecting unemployment, have discovered they have leverage over restaurants owners and fast-food chains, perhaps for the first time. Workers are taking their demands directly to employers, sometimes with the help of professional organizers, sometimes on their own. Many understand that the restaurant industry needs them more than they need the industry.