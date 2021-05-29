Beef burgers are a category unto themselves, but you can find recipes that also feature poultry, seafood and vegetables. Load them up or leave them plain and simple. There are plenty of ways to get your burger fix, inside or out, too.
These recipes from our archives are a mix of those options for the grill and grill pan, but moving between the two is fairly simple. Keep the heat level the same (medium, high, etc.), though the timing may vary. On an outdoor grill, you also have the option of moving food to indirect heat should you be concerned about burning or overcooking. Want to take your burgers over the top? Try a homemade bun recipe, such as Cookout Burger and Hot Dog Buns or Brioche Buns. And now, here’s what to put between them:
Cheddar and Bacon Burger, above. Instead of serving as a topping, the cheese gets incorporated into the meat. That gives you the added flavor and texture of a crispy cheddar layer on the outside of the burger.
‘Italian’ Burgers. If your burger philosophy is “more is more,” this decadent number from Sara Moulton is sure to please. It calls for truffle oil in the mushroom topping, though no worries if you leave it out.
Perfect Smash Cheeseburgers. Using a cast-iron skillet placed on a grill helps achieve a wonderfully crisp crust on these thin burgers. For a thicker option, see Perfect Tavern Cheeseburgers.
Stuffed Beef Burgers. These patties have a hidden surprise in the form of a filling of bacon, pepperoni, grated cheese and chopped chipotle peppers.
Shrimp Burgers With Kimchi. You only need medium heat to cook these brightly flavored patties; the recipe was originally written for a grill pan inside. If you’re concerned about sticking, you can also grill them on a grill-safe griddle, as described in this similar recipe from Weber.
BBQ Pineapple Grilled Portobello Burgers. The mushrooms, buns and toppings (pineapple, onions, avocado) all get infused with smoky grill flavor in this robust meatless dish from our Plant Powered Newsletter.
BGR Veggie Burgers. While the recipe is based on a skillet method, you can also finish these patties over direct heat on the grill after they’re baked.
Sriracha Pork Burgers. Rather than in a skillet, try this moderately spicy recipe on a medium-high grill. Here’s a turkey-pork burger that will give you additional insight on timing.
Buffalo Wing Burgers. Can’t decide on wings or burgers? Choose both with this recipe from Carla Hall. It’s the kind of recipe that would benefit from direct and indirect cooking to prevent overcooking the chicken (or turkey). Check out Chicken Burgers for guidance.