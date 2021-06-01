I can’t think of one good reason to order the burger, though, given Tasew’s facility for the food of her mother country. Her vegetarian fare is stellar: Her salad gets a lovely little kick from the garlic submerged among the chopped tomatoes, sliced red onions and diced jalapeños. She takes gomen to a new level by supplementing her collard greens with a potent mixture of parsley, ginger, jalapeños and onions. Her sambusas, folded in-house with spring-roll sheets, are tiny pockets, exquisitely spiced. Her roasted vegetables are tinted ruby red with beets, a visually compelling combination that flits between sweetness and earth. Her misir wot, or spicy red lentils, may not register as high on the Scoville scale as other versions I’ve sampled, but the dish is warm, fragrant and satisfying.