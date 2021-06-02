Why is Caesar salad so good? I don’t know, it’s not that deep. Is it good for me? I can’t be bothered to care about that, but if you can, here’s a Lightened-Up Caesar Salad. Below, you’ll find a bunch of different versions of Caesar salad from our archives, that will all taste good in their own way. Not seeing the right Caesar for you? Search for it in our Recipe Finder.
Retro Caesar Salad, pictured above. Let’s start with this super-classic version with homemade dressing. Use it as a side dish, as a light meal or put into a tortilla to make a pack-along lunch.
Romaine Caesar Gratin. Slice romaine hearts in half, brush on some dressing, then cover liberally with Parmesan before broiling for a few minutes. “The result is something that straddles the line between raw and cooked, hot and cold, and I found it nothing short of astonishing, in a why-didn’t-I-think-of-that kind of way but also in a when-am-I-making-this-again kind of way,” writes Joe Yonan about this recipe from Eric Ripert. Eat immediately.
Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad With Asparagus and Charred Lemons. Need a heartier, full-meal Caesar? Grill salmon, but also grill the salad itself, from asparagus to lettuce to the lemons which will add a bright, charred, citrusy burst when you squeeze them over top of everything.
Asparagus and Kale Caesar Salad. If egg yolk and anchovies in the dressing are a no-go for you, the veganized Caesar dressing in this recipe will hit the mark perfectly. You can, of course, use it over the traditional pileup of romaine and croutons, or follow the instructions exactly in this asparagus and kale version. It’s up to you!
Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad. When fall rolls ’round again, you’ll enjoy this crispy, crunchy Brussels sprout version! Hard-boiled eggs and bacon make it more filling.
Riggsby Caesar Salad. Anchovies in the dressing and boquerones on top give this salad a fancy oceanic punch. You can serve this one up at the schmancy dinner party you’re planning for all your fully vaccinated friends and family.
