Most people don’t think that cookbooks have always been an act of plagiarism. That goes back to Amelia Simmons [the first American cookbook author, whose recipes included native foods], and that practice has persisted. If you change a method or an ingredient, a recipe becomes your own and the originator is erased. The problem is that we have been erased throughout the industry. Our work has been marginalized. And this is where I’m going to thread all my work together — the idea of bringing along more journalists is to improve our own ability to tell our own stories. And not just through first person, narrative storytelling — which is important, too — but work that can stand up to questioning and that is rooted in research and interviews.