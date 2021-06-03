All upside-down cakes start by putting a layer of whatever fruit or vegetable you desire on top of a mixture of butter and sugar. I opted for a chevron pattern with the rhubarb to make it look extra-fancy, but you can go with any design you want (or just chop the rhubarb into even pieces and spread it out haphazardly). Next, just whisk together the ingredients for the cake batter, pour it on top of the rhubarb and bake.