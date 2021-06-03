This recipe may seem to have many components, but it’s written with efficiency in mind. Start by making the rice, then the radishes, then the nori butter and everything will be ready by the time the rice is done. Feel free to skip the radishes, or use another pickled thing. Instead of making nori butter, you could just sprinkle the nori on top; the meat will be juicy and plenty flavorful without the extra fat. Finally, instead of the steak, zucchini, chopped and seared, with a splash of soy sauce or tamari and a drizzle of chile oil, would be great, too.