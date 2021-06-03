An October night in France began with me shivving myself with an oyster knife (paper towels and chablis helped heal that wound). Then, oeufs en meurette, red wine-poached eggs with bacon, mushrooms and pearl onions. A rustic dish, but with a lot happening in the preparation and on the palate. Neither egg-poaching nor kitchen multitasking is a strength, but aided by YouTube recipe clips, it turned out well. Despite my wound, it was France in all her glory. I was proud.