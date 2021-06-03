The idea, which came to me as I was contemplating what to do with broccoli rabe leftover from a previous night’s dinner, is to pile the savory cooked vegetable onto toasted bread, blanket it lightly with cheese — just enough to add rich, melty unctuousness while keeping the overall dish healthfully balanced — and then broil it until the cheese is bubbly and the toast is crisp and nicely browned. The broccoli rabe I had that day, which had been blanched, sautéed with sliced garlic, and spiked with pepper flakes and lemon juice, seemed destined to be topped with a slice of boldly flavorful provolone cheese, for a melt that turned out so satisfying, I’m sharing the recipe for it here.