To be fair, Burger King has had plenty of time to get this right. The chain better known for “flame-broiling” than “hand-breading” said it has been developing the menu item for two years, a period that involved market testing and tinkering. (That’s also longer than it took scientists to develop and distribute a pandemic-flattening vaccine for a deadly virus, but we digress.) The news release touting it acknowledges the late-to-the party timing with the promise that it was “worth the wait.”