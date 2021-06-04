A bright, zesty lemon pudding makes a lovely coda to any meal, but topped with a quick blueberry whipped cream, it becomes a truly festive dessert. Make the pudding and the blueberry compote and stash them in the fridge to chill. Because the pudding must be made a few hours in advance of serving, it is an ideal last course to prepare for a dinner party, so you can focus on your guests and enjoying their company. A few minutes before it’s time for dessert, make the whipped cream, stir some blueberry compote into it, dollop and serve.