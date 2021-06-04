We need to keep these factors in mind when we invite guests into our home. So family style is probably still a no-no, and dips and things like them should be served in individual ramekins. Dessert, too, is best served individually: no cobblers or germy plates of cookies, at least not right now. That’s why I came up with a sunny, refreshing lemon pudding topped with blueberry whipped cream and served in individual portions. That each person gets their own is a pleasure in and of itself — no one will think “post-covid coping strategy” — and, if you run out of ramekins, it’s even more charming to serve the pudding in coffee mugs or tea cups.