Make the pesto: In the bowl of a food processor, combine the basil, 1/4 cup of pine nuts, the garlic and salt and pulse until the basil is finely chopped and the garlic and pine nuts are minced (about 15 pulses). Pour in the olive oil and lemon juice and pulse a few times more, until the mixture is chunky. Fold in the Parmesan cheese, taste and season with more salt and/or lemon juice, if desired. The pesto should be loose enough to be spooned over the dip.