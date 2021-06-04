“When I look at my list of what we’ve done over the last 25 years, I’m astonished at what we’ve accomplished,” says Paula Johnson, the team’s leader. She ticks off a list: 60 oral history interviews related to wine, plus another 64 on brewing history and 30 on food. The museum’s food history collection includes more than 2,000 items and 136 cubic feet of archives. They’ve sponsored winemaker dinners and food history weekends, plus “hundreds of programs and events that try to build on our collections and research to bring these stories of American food, wine and beer to the people,” she says.