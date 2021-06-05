I’m more than happy to make and eat frittatas for breakfast, lunch or dinner, on their own, with a salad or between bread (focaccia and biscuits are two of my favorites). They’re wonderful warm but make great leftovers cool or at room temperature. Here’s a sampling of frittata recipes from our archives to help inspire you, though you should also feel free to riff given their inherent flexibility.
Frittata Affogata alle Lasagne, above. Packed with cheese and spinach and served with tomato sauce, this recipe channels lasagna but with less fuss. It’s ideal for two or three people, or one with leftovers.
Frittata Carbonara With Balsamic Asparagus. Let’s stick with the inspired-by trend thanks to a weeknight-friendly frittata from our Eat Voraciously newsletter modeled after carbonara, the pasta dish made with cheese, pork and eggs.
Smoked Salmon Frittata. For a luxe brunch dish, combine hot-smoked salmon, potatoes, chives, creme fraiche and goat cheese with the eggs.
Sheet Pan Frittata. A sheet pan makes frittata very easy to cut into squares for sandwiches. This recipe I developed also has the benefit of being great for clearing out the fridge. It’s very similar to another recipe I shared: Anytime Frittata.
Arborio Rice Frittata. Tender, plump grains of arborio rice, which is a standard in risotto, add heft and texture to this simple, flexible recipe. For a different starchy addition, consider Noodle Frittata, which uses Chinese egg noodles.
Vegetable Frittata. Aim for about 3 cups of your choice of vegetables (or meat, should you choose) and you’ll be good to go. Similarly, check out Roasted Vegetable Frittata.
Frittata With Leeks, Asparagus and Goat Cheese. Channel the flavors and ingredients of spring with this looker of a frittata that would make a fine brunch centerpiece.
Mushroom and Cauliflower Frittata. Use store-bought cauliflower rice as a timesaver and low-carb alternative to traditional rice. Feta adds briny, salty punch.
