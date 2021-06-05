Eggs are one of the home cook’s most handy blank canvases. That’s especially the case with frittatas, for which there is no need to play short-order cook for each person. Instead, the eggs are baked all together, on the stove top, in the oven, under the broiler or a combination. Choose a filling — cheese, vegetables, meat and even seafood — and load it as minimally or maximally as you want. Frittatas are easy to pull together with leftovers, too.