Preheating the chili helps keep the chips from getting too soggy on the bottom, and saving some chips to add toward the end keeps them crisp on top, too. Use whatever corn chips you prefer: Fritos (look for lightly salted if you are concerned about sodium), or an organic brand such as RW Garcia. Top with your favorite chili, canned or homemade (such as Red Lentil Chili). And employ whatever combination of toppings you like — or just set them out for your crew to dress their own plate up or down as they see fit.