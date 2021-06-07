Not seeing the right recipe for you? Search for “mango” in our Recipe Finder.
Mango-Lime Marinated Chicken Thighs, pictured above. A smooth mango marinade with lime juice, brown sugar, sriracha and garlic infuses a balance of salty-sour-sweet into this charbroiled chicken.
Mango Chutney. Sweet mango chutney is a nice condiment to have on hand to serve with cheese, or Jerk Chicken. Looking for a different condiment featuring mango? Try Mango Jam on toast or biscuits, or make Baked Black Bean and Corn Taquitos with Mango Salsa.
Mango Glaze. Add mango to almost any baked good with this simple glaze.
Dilled Shrimp, Mango and Cucumber Salad. This simple, summery, low-cook salad is excellent for hot weather.
Double Mango Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich. Need a twist on your standard chicken salad sandwich? Mango and curry powder to the rescue!
Mango Cheesecake With Caramelized Hazelnuts. Rev your love of mango into high gear with this intricate and beautiful cheesecake. This showstopper from “The Great British Bake Off” is for when you want to impress and practice your baking skills.
Mango Dal. A simple classic dal gets a fragrant boost from bright fresh mango.
