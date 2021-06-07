So unless you’re encrusting food entirely in salt, the amount you should use is entirely up to you. If you do choose to use less salt than a recipe calls for, keep in mind that it will likely taste flatter than intended. To combat this, increase the proportion of other spices in the dish. A splash of acidity in the form of citrus juice or vinegar can act similarly to salt in awakening the other flavors. And if you look at the salt quantity of a recipe and find yourself in shock, be sure to take a glance at the number of servings it creates before deciding whether you want to alter it.