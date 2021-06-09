Okra’s ubiquity in Southern cuisine is inextricably tied to the dark history of slavery. In “The Cooking Gene,” culinary historian Michael Twitty says that okra was among an array of crops that first arrived in the Caribbean and South America on slave ships, along with bananas, watermelon, yams and more. There were climate similarities between Africa and the places enslaved people were brought to for “seasoning,” the brutal process in which they were beaten, demoralized and forced to “accustom themselves to the grueling pace of labor on an American plantation,” Twitty writes. “Many of these [crops] would later bounce northward on the same slave ships delivering the ‘leftover’ human cargo, or seasoned Africans, to settlements in the colonial Southeast.” For more on okra’s history, swing over to this excerpt on Garden & Gun from culinary historian Jessica B. Harris, who can now be seen with Stephen Satterfield in the Netflix series, “High on the Hog,” based on her book of the same name.