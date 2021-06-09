Rhubarb + Strawberry Granita. Strawberry and rhubarb are a classic pair; have them cold in this icy and sweet granita recipe from cookbook author Julia Turshen — it’s perfect for a hot summer day. Prefer your strawberry-rhubarb combo baked? Have a Strawberry Roasted Rhubarb Crisp instead.
Strawberry Souffle. A lovely fluffy souffle with a strawberry filling is dreamy and delicious!
Elle Sweet and Sour Strawberries. This strawberry salad is a symphony of crunch from nuts and zingy, quick-pickled celery.
Strawberry and Pistachio Olive Oil Cake. This tender, green-hued cake with strawberries studded throughout is ideal with coffee or tea.
Skyr Cheesecake With Strawberries. A quick-to-make, crustless cheesecake gets a simple strawberry topping.
Strawberry Fool With Raspberries. Tint this fool pale pink with frozen strawberries — you need them to be frozen to help with the dessert’s texture.
Strawberry-Jalapeno Non-a-Rita (or Margarita). Sweet, spicy and delicious, with or without tequila.
Creamy Roasted Strawberry Phyllo Triangles. It might be peak strawberry season, but this recipe is actually great for not-quite-perfect strawberries, which help create the excellent filling.
