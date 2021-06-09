Summer strawberries are a true treat. Ultra-sweet and juicy, it’s hard to tire of them when you can get really good ones.

Of course, if you want to cook a bunch of peak-season strawberries, there are plenty of recipes to make the most of them. You could prepare jam, to preserve the flavor long into the fall and winter, or scroll down for recipes to savor them right now. Not seeing exactly what you want? Search for strawberries in our Recipe Finder.

Rhubarb + Strawberry Granita. Strawberry and rhubarb are a classic pair; have them cold in this icy and sweet granita recipe from cookbook author Julia Turshen — it’s perfect for a hot summer day. Prefer your strawberry-rhubarb combo baked? Have a Strawberry Roasted Rhubarb Crisp instead.

Strawberry Souffle. A lovely fluffy souffle with a strawberry filling is dreamy and delicious!

Elle Sweet and Sour Strawberries. This strawberry salad is a symphony of crunch from nuts and zingy, quick-pickled celery.

Strawberry and Pistachio Olive Oil Cake. This tender, green-hued cake with strawberries studded throughout is ideal with coffee or tea.

Skyr Cheesecake With Strawberries. A quick-to-make, crustless cheesecake gets a simple strawberry topping.

Strawberry Fool With Raspberries. Tint this fool pale pink with frozen strawberries — you need them to be frozen to help with the dessert’s texture.

Strawberry-Jalapeno Non-a-Rita (or Margarita). Sweet, spicy and delicious, with or without tequila.

Creamy Roasted Strawberry Phyllo Triangles. It might be peak strawberry season, but this recipe is actually great for not-quite-perfect strawberries, which help create the excellent filling.

