I’ve added lemon zest, honey and chile oil to give the cheese’s flavors dimension, but the key is really its texture: silky and cloudlike. Once on the toast, it becomes a pillow upon which I think you should place lightly charred green garlic or scallions, just-warm peas, and bits of prosciutto or smoked ham. The prosciutto is optional, of course, and you could easily think of this recipe as a platform on which to play. That’s the thing about toast, right? As Slater says, “A slice of toast has the ability to make anything more substantial.”