In the “before times” — two years ago — an importer would place an order from a winery in France, for example, and the winery would have the product ready to ship in two to three weeks. The wine would take about 10 days to get from port in France — Marseille and Le Havre are the primary departure points — to get to the U.S. East Coast (New York, Baltimore and Norfolk are likely destinations) or several more days to traverse the Panama Canal and arrive in Los Angeles or San Francisco. Count on another three to five days to clear customs and get to the importer’s warehouse, and from there to market. The process took about five or six weeks from the time the order was placed to the wine reaching retail shelves.