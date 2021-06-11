In the late 1800s, the first recipes for chocolate cake called for bars of chocolate to be grated or melted into the batter. Devil’s food cake stood out for its significant amount of chocolate and rich flavor. Some batters were moistened with hot water; others with coffee, milk or buttermilk. When cocoa powder began appearing on store shelves in the early 1900s, it quickly replaced chocolate bars in cake recipes. But this wasn’t the dark cocoa we see today. It was raw cocoa, which contains higher levels of anthocyanin, a pigment found in plants, fruits and vegetables that turns them blue, purple or red, depending on their pH. So, when raw cocoa is used in batter alongside an acidic ingredient such as buttermilk, the cake takes on a burgundy hue. That’s how, in the mid-1900s, red devil, along with mahogany and oxblood cakes, were born.