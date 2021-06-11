In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment — or, if using a hand-mixer, in a large bowl — combine the sugar, butter and oil. Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl to ensure the mixture is evenly creamed. Reduce the mixer speed to medium-low and add the vanilla, followed by the eggs, one at a time, beating until each is emulsified into the batter before adding another. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed, and after the last egg is added, mix until no streaks remain, but no longer than another 20 seconds to avoid beating too much extra air into the batter.