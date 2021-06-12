This trifecta often, but not always, contains dairy. They have great make-ahead potential if you’re just dipping your toes back into having people over post-vaccination. They can be layered or garnished for maximum visual appeal yet still retain a simple elegance. If those sound like worthy traits to you, have a look at these ideas from our archives:
Balsamic Berry Parfait, above. A short ingredient list means all of them can shine in this colorful, attractive dessert. Go for fresh, local berries and a balsamic vinegar (preferably more aged) that you like, then step back and appreciate the flavor combination when paired with lightly sweetened ricotta.
White Chocolate Panna Cotta With Passion Fruit Sauce. I think passion fruit is woefully underused stateside, so give it a try in this easily assembled riff on the Italian dessert. The fruit’s tartness is a great match for the creamy sweetness of the panna cotta, which is set with gelatin.
Yogurt Panna Cotta With Berry Sauce. Here’s another panna cotta, which is lighter in texture and calories thanks to the use of Greek yogurt. For a similar option, check out Yogurt Panna Cotta With Champagne Apricots. Buttermilk is a tangy alternative to yogurt in Double-Strawberry Buttermilk Panna Cotta.
Lemon Pudding With Blueberry Whipped Cream. Lemon and blueberry are a lovely, summery flavor pairing. The lemon pudding and blueberry compote can be made ahead, though you’ll want to hold off on the whipped cream until right before serving.
Bavarian Cream Parfaits. This recipe has a few more elements, but two of them — the cranberry compote and caramelized banana puree — are optional. Feel free to sub in a topping made with more seasonal berries, or use your own ideas to add your pick of crumbled cookies or candy and fresh or freeze-dried fruit. Just a dollop of whipped cream? That works, too.
Banana Pudding Parfaits. Embrace nostalgia with this adaptation of the dish that is a signature recipe for Nilla wafers. For extra flair, you can brûlée the top of the pudding or use sliced bananas topped with brown sugar. Want another variation? Don’t miss Banana Pudding Cups.
Ris’s Butterscotch Pudding. Butterscotch pudding is another possibility with retro appeal. Put it over the top with a butterscotch sauce and whipped cream.
Berry Cloud Chia Pudding. Chia seeds help set this dairy-free, no-cook pudding made with strawberries, raspberries or both. Cocoa lovers, don’t miss Cacao Chia Pudding.
