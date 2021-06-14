A Bronx-born Jew and the most gentle, self-effacing man I’ve ever known, he cooks as defined by his temperament and the limitations set by the mutiny of his gastrointestinal system. He has never cared for pickles, lox or Republican politicians. He is intolerant of both lactose and cigarette smoking. In fact, the only time I’ve ever heard him raise his voice was in a restaurant, when a couple dared to light up at the table next to me and my soccer buddies, though to their credit we were in the smoking section. He can detect a speck of black pepper in a vat of pea soup, and if you’d like a sense of his reaction to said pepper speck, just go to YouTube and type in “Carolina Reaper Challenge.” His Crohn’s disease, so serious it nearly killed him, precluded a vast catalogue of ingredients — most of them green, which sometimes made me wonder whether Mr. Meat and Potatoes had exploited his illness to evade vegetables on doctor’s orders.