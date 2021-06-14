Check out the following ice cream recipes for some of the best flavor combinations we have in our archives. If you want to keep it simple, circle back to Becky’s ice cream how-to, and if you’re looking for more fabulous flavor inspiration, search for “ice cream” in our Recipe Finder.
No-Churn Saffron and Pistachio Ice Cream, pictured above. Ice cream is a popular summertime treat in Iran, and this golden, rosewater and cardamom-scented ice cream keeps it bright, no ice cream maker required.
Peach Ice Cream With Amaretti and Ginger. A concentrated peach puree amplified with freeze-dried peaches ensures the fruit flavor comes through strong. Crumbled amaretti cookies and chewy crystallized ginger round out this treat.
Salty Sweet Corn Ice Cream. Once you steep sweet summer corn in milk for this recipe, you’ll understand why corn belongs in ice cream. Use this to make Salty Sweet Corn Ice Cream Sandwiches, or make Grilled Peach Cobbler With Sage Sweet Corn Ice Cream, and taste how the addition of a single herb elevates everything.
Fresh Cheese Ice Cream With Blackberries. Oh yes, cheese. Cream cheese isn’t uncommon in ice cream, but requeson, a fresh, milky Mexican cheese similar to ricotta, adds tang to this ice cream. You could even use queso fresco, though that will add an extra punch of salt.
Roasted Carrot Ice Cream With Hazelnut Sesame-Seed Crumble. Sweet honey-roasted carrots add a lovely flavor and color to this concoction, and the hazelnut sesame-seed crumble adds a welcome crunch.
No-Churn Bourbon Brown Sugar Ice Cream. The caramel-like flavor of brown sugar grounds this ice cream. This recipe includes instructions for two different mix-ins: buttered pecans or crispy cinnamon clusters, and cookbook author Stella Parks suggests choosing only one, not both.