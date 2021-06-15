Creamy salads made with mayonnaise can be too oily. I made my dressing with a big helping of plain yogurt (you can use full- or low-fat) and just a touch of mayonnaise. Shredded sharp white cheddar cheese adds creaminess, too, while the red onion gives the dish a peppery bite. It gets tanginess from a splash of apple cider vinegar and a touch of sweetness from honey.