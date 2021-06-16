If you order a Muff-A-Lotta at Bayou Bakery, the odds are good your sandwich will be 24 hours old, which is exactly how chef and owner David Guas wants it. The kitchen assembles and refrigerates his Muff-A-Lotta the day before diners can actually buy it. The reason is simple: The advance prep allows the olive salad to seep into the bread, spreading its oils and acids deeper into the sandwich. A native of New Orleans, Guas is acutely aware that his take on the muffuletta bucks a few traditions. He, for starters, prefers to serve his warm, to add a little crustiness to his custom-made bread, this dense, seeded Italian roll produced exclusively for the shop by the French Bread Factory. He also likes to mince his olive salad, which he finds easier to spread compared with the chunky version found at, say, Central Grocery, home of the muffuletta. He makes no apologies for his tweaks. He likes it this way, and so do I.