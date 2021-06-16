Along with Impossible Foods, which last year announced it was investing more toward developing its own faux dairy-milk prototype, NotMilk is charting a new course in the industry: claiming to make vegan milk that can taste, cook and froth like cow’s milk — much like imitation-meat makers did with beef a few years ago. But NotCo is taking its own approach, using an algorithm to help scientists solve the biggest riddle of plant-based foods — making them delicious enough for omnivores, but with a lower carbon footprint than dairy.