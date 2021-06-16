Scroll on for some excellent dishes that feature mint. Not seeing the one for you? Search for “mint” in our Recipe Finder.
Roasted Eggplant With Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pickled Raisins and Mint, pictured above. This gorgeous mix of vegetables, zippy dressing and creamy mozzarella gets an aromatic hit of mint.
Tuna With Basil-Mint Oil, Cucumber and Pistachios. Infuse olive oil with basil and mint to dress a seared tuna steak.
Seared Scallops With Peas, Mint and Shallots. Mint is an excellent accompaniment to seafood, as proved in this creamy base for scallops.
Figs With Goat Cheese, Pistachios and Mint. This easy and elegant appetizer or snack needs just a smattering of mint to take it to the next level.
Dill and Mint Yogurt Dip. Think “sour cream and onion dip” but with far more fresh flavors, thanks to a double-punch of herbs with dill and mint.
Chickpea Salad With Red Pepper, Cucumber and Mint. A cooling salad for a hot day? Sign us up. If you’re looking for another savory, cooling, summery item, try Raw Salsa Verde With Cucumber and Mint.
More from Voraciously: