The base for this peanut sauce is peanut butter (shocker!), but the sauce itself is extremely riffable. I like to use the creamy stuff for a smooth sauce — and because that’s what I always have in my pantry — but I imagine chunky peanut butter would work, too, especially because I recommend adding chopped peanuts as a garnish at the end for some nice crunch. Not into peanut butter? Try it out with another nut or seed butter, such as almond, cashew or sunflower seed, and it will yield similar results.