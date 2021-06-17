If you want to ensure extra-crispy fries, you can use a trick from “The Flavor Equation,” by Nik Sharma: In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine 2 pounds russet potatoes cut into 3/8-inch thick sticks, 4 cups water, 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from about 2 large lemons), 1 teaspoon fine salt and 1/4 teaspoon baking soda and bring to a rolling boil. Cook until tender but still firm, about 2 minutes. (Par-cooking the potatoes in this solution helps them release excess starch, forces the starch to coat the surface of each fry, and ensures a soft and creamy interior.) Carefully drain, then air-fry as directed below until light brown and crisp.