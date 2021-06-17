Unfortunately, when I’m craving french fries, I want them as quickly as possible, and I don’t want to spend hours in front of boiling grease. The idea of watching a thermometer in a hot pot of oil, frying a pile of potato sticks once, draining and then frying them all again, cooling in between, adjusting the heat to maintain the right temperature … It’s just far too much trouble for me. If you love doing it that way, by all means, continue! But this is how my parents made french fries at home when I was growing up, and it’s how I do it, too. Give it a try, why don’t you?