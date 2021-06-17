Add the broth or water, vinegar and honey to the skillet and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve any browned bits in the pan. Add the peaches and cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through and slightly softened, about 2 minutes (if using frozen peaches, it will take a few minutes longer). Return the pork to the pan with any accumulated juices, and cook, flipping the chops once, until the peaches have softened but still retain their shape, and the pork is cooked until slightly pink in the center and reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees, 1 to 2 minutes. Tear the basil leaves and scatter them on top right before serving.