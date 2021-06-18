If I just ask for “hot sauce,” I’m thinking of this thin sauce consisting mostly of chiles, vinegar and salt. The market leader in the category is Tabasco, as it was the first to sell its sauce commercially to hotels and restaurants in the 19th century, but other popular brands include Crystal, Louisiana and Frank’s RedHot. These sauces are very vinegar-forward, giving them a great zip that can cut through fatty food, particularly fried chicken and seafood. You can also use it to replace the acid in marinades or as a table sauce to sprinkle on whatever is placed in front of you in need of some extra pizazz. But because of the high proportion of vinegar, don’t add this sauce to something that is already acidic.