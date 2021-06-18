Good news for wine lovers: President Biden announced June 15 that the United States and European Union had resolved a long-standing dispute over subsidies for Boeing and Airbus. The dispute over airplanes led the Trump administration to impose tariffs on some European wines, spirits and cheeses, among other non-comestibles. The Biden administration suspended those tariffs for six months this year, and was due to revisit the issue next month. The new agreement means the tariffs will be suspended for at least five years. This is welcome news for importers, especially, who had to pay those tariffs while dealing with rising shipping prices and supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.