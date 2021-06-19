I know there are people out there who look down at this genre as “not real bread,” which is a real shame. Because, well, it is. Whether you knead by mixer or by hand or let the dough do all the work, the same thing is happening: The proteins in the flour, when combined with water, bond and cross-link to form the gluten network that will give the bread structure and inflate as the dough proofs and bakes. The first two methods involve active mechanical or manual input, while no-knead recipes take a more passive approach. As Andrew Janjigian, author of the bread-centric Wordloaf newsletter, told me, “Bread dough wants to develop itself.” This is especially helpful for people who may not own a stand mixer or have the physical capability to knead by hand. No-knead breads — more like self-kneading, really — typically just require a quick mix in a bowl to bring the ingredients together.