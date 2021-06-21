Are they interchangeable? In a word, no. Because baking soda needs an acid with which to react and baking powder already contains it, they can’t be used in place of each other, at least not without making other adjustments to the recipe. One of the most illustrative examples of the difference has to do with cocoa powder. Natural cocoa is inherently acidic, so baking soda will work well with it. Dutch-process cocoa powder, though, has been treated to reduce its acidity, or alkalized, meaning there’s nothing for the soda to react with, which is why baking powder is typically needed in recipes using it.