It’s yogurt’s nearly limitless range that cements it as a household staple for me. Of course, it shines as a creamy cooling element, especially in summer months, but its tangy qualities also dazzle in marinades, as a dip or even as a sauce. I lean on yogurt as a substitute for buttermilk, sour cream or sometimes even cream cheese when I don’t feel like going to the store.
Read on for some of our favorite recipes featuring yogurt! Not seeing the right one for you? Head over to our Recipe Finder for more.
Smoked Paprika Potato Chips With Yogurt Ranch Dip, pictured above. Make your own chips, then make your own dip using yogurt instead of buttermilk as the base of a thicker ranch.
Fingerling Potato Salad With Black Lentils and Labneh. Strain yogurt, and you can make creamy, tangy labneh, which enriches this fingerling potato salad. You’ll get other great results from straining yogurt, too, such as kashk, an Iranian dairy product.
Tomato Salad With Yogurt and Pita Chips. This salad is a lesson in textures: plump tomatoes, creamy yogurt and crisp pita that gets ever-so-slightly softened by the moisture in the dish.
Dahi Toast (Grilled Yogurt Sandwiches). Yogurt is the filling of this sandwich, not a condiment! Bind shredded veggies in it, then crisp up your sandwich for a delightful hot-cold sensation.
Souvlaki-Style Chicken With Tangy Yogurt Dip. Tzatziki, an aromatic yogurt-based staple in Greek cuisine, is instrumental in balancing this juicy chicken dish.
Big Zucchini Pancake With Yogurt-Feta Sauce. Feta and yogurt join forces to make the sauce for this zucchini pancake.
Za’atar Salmon With Charred Broccolini. A quick yogurt marinade helps to lock in the moisture for this easy sheet-pan supper.
Baked Chicken Curry. One more time for the yogurt marinade! Here, yogurt helps to keep chicken moist, juicy and tender in this flavorful dish.
More from Voraciously: